IMO calls for countries to help fund migrants’ repatriation

The head of the Greek branch of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Friday called for more countries to fund programs to repatriate immigrants from Greece after the successful completion of a Norwegian-backed scheme to return more than 700 migrants to their homelands.





“We need more initiatives like the one from Norway because there is a big number of migrants who want to leave Greece voluntarily,” Daniel Esdras of IOM told Kathimerini on Friday.



Public Order Minister Nikos Dendias attended an event to mark the end of the Norwegian-funded program and said that Greece should aim to set a new record for the number of voluntary repatriations this year.





Source: Ekathimerini.com