Gov't had indications of possible terror attack, Dendias says

A week after unidentified attackers opened fire on the headquarters of Greece’s governing New Democracy party with a Kalashnikov assault rifle, Public Order Minister Nikos Dendias said that authorities had indications since November that domestic guerrillas were preparing to strike.





“We were not taken by surprise,” Dendias said on Saturday before a bomb attack on The Mall in Maroussi injured two people on Sunday morning, adding that forensic experts were investigating key evidence found at the site of the New Democracy assault.



In an interview with Kathimerini, Dendias describes the recent wave of attacks on journalists and on ND's offices as “isolated incidents,” while defending ongoing police raids on central Athens squats as a bid to “safeguard legality in the public sphere.”