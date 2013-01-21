Main court complex in Athens evacuated after bomb threat, no device found

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Bomb experts were called to Athens’ main court complex on Monday morning after an anonymous caller warned that a bomb had been placed there.
The buildings were evacuates but authorities were unable to find a device. The caller had given a specific time for the blast but no explosion occurred. Police are on alert are after a series of attacks over the past few weeks, including a bomb blast at The Mall in Maroussi on Sunday morning.
Source: ekathimerini.com
