Further action from metro, tram and ISAP on Monday, Tuesday

Athens metro employees walked off the job for a fourth consecutive day on Sunday in protest at planned reductions to their wages, and will continue their action, together with the tram and the Piraeus-Kifissia electric railway (ISAP).

The metro, tram and ISAP will only run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday. On Tuesday, they will be halting services from noon to 4 p.m. Transport workers are objecting government plans to bring the salaries of all workers at public enterprises, or DEKOs, in line with a new across-the-board pay structure for civil servants. The government has so far refused to give in to their demands. Sources inside the Transport Ministry told Kathimerini that workers have every right to strike, “but there are limits and the law will be implemented in any case.”



