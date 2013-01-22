Teenager dies trying to cross border into Greece

A 16-year-old boy was found dead of exposure early on Tuesday on the banks of the Evros River in Didymoteicho, near the Greek-Turkish border.

The teenager was traveling with another eight people - five women, two children and a man - when they were dumped on the riverbank by their trafficker, identified as a Turkish national. They were found later by officers of a border patrol unit.

The eight unidentified migrants were being treated in a local hospital for hypothermia.

Source: ekathimerini.com