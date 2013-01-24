Court of Audit continues go-slow action

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Judges at the Court of Audit are to continue their go-slow protest until the January 30 it was decided on Wednesday.
An emergency assembly will be held then to decide whether the action, in protest at wage cuts, should continue.
Source: Ekathimerini.com
