Court of Audit continues go-slow action

Δημοσίευση 24 Ιανουαρίου 2013, 14:54 / Ανανεώθηκε 27 Ιουνίου 2013, 14:55
Judges at the Court of Audit are to continue their go-slow protest until the January 30 it was decided on Wednesday.
An emergency assembly will be held then to decide whether the action, in protest at wage cuts, should continue.

Source: Ekathimerini.com