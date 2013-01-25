Migrants attacked by club-wielding assailants

A Pakistani national was hospitalized late on Thursday after a group of assailants wielding clubs burst into a mini market in the central city of Larissa where he and some compatriots had been talking and attacked them.

According to witnesses, the attackers had been chanting racist slogans when they entered the mini market which is reportedly a local hangout for immigrants.

Police arrested 11 people in connection with the attack and asked the victim's compatriots to visit the local police precinct to identify the assailants.

