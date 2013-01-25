Two arrested after Kalashnikov raid on Crete gas station

A 28-year-old Greek and a 24-year-old Albanian national were detained on Friday as the suspected perpetrators of an armed robbery on a gas station in the Cretan port of Hania.

Police traced the suspects based on a description given by the gas station employee who said one of the robbers threatened him with a Kalashnikov assault rifle while the other hit him, forcing him to hand over the contents of the cash register in the store.

Police also arrested a 33-year-old man believed to have driven the robbers' getaway car.

Source: ekathimerini.com