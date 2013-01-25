Unknown group claims bombing at Athens mall

An unknown organization claiming to be the result of a partnership between anarchist groups “Wild Freedom" and “Instigators of Social Explosions” claimed responsibility for Sunday’s bombing at The Mall in Athens in a nine-page proclamation uploaded on Thursday on the Indymedia website and which police said was being examined for authenticity.

In the proclamation, which was stamped with a star reminiscent of the logo of the disbanded terrorist group November 17, the organization said it had not intended to hurt anyone but to target “an economic colossus that serves both the establishment and capitalism.”

“For us, The Mall, and every mall, is a huge graveyard for people and human values. That is why we attacked it,” it said. The document expressed solidarity with detained members of several guerrilla groups and suggested that different organizations “exhange ideas and know-how and arm ourselves with Kalashnikovs.”

Source: ekathimerini.com