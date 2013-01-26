Flood alert as Ardas River reaches alarming level

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Local authorities in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace were on the alert on Saturday following an alarming rise in the water levels of the Ardas River, an Evros tributary, as a result of a dam overflowing in neighboring Bulgaria following heavy rain in the area.
Source: Ekathimerini.com
