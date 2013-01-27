Charges filed over failure to construct railway tunnel

A prosecutor has filed charges against state company ERGOSE and private contractor Aktor with regard to the failure to construct a railway tunnel in Lianokladi, central Greece.



ERGOSE is a subsidiary of the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) responsible for the design, planning and construction of the railway network.



Four of its officials are to face trial, along with an Aktor representative, for allegedly leading to the state suffering damages totaling 30 million euros.



The prosecutor said there is evidence to suggest the project was delayed because of repeated changes made by the construction company.





Source: Ekathimerini.com



