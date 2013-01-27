Athens-Patra highway two-thirds riskier for drivers

Drivers are three times more likely to be involved in a traffic accident on the Athens-Patra national road than on the Egnatia Highway or when driving from Athens to Thessaloniki, the traffic police have revealed.



The construction of a new highway between Corinth and Patra has failed to progress over the last two years.



The extension of the Proastiakos suburban railway to run from Corinth to Patra has also been frozen, while the number of Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) trains to the port city has also been reduced.



Source: Ekathimerini.com