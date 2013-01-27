Action plan on corruption expected soon

Justice Ministry officials are due to deliver to Prime Minister Antonis Samaras soon the final national action plan on corruption, which seeks to simplify the process by which the Greek state can seize funds acquired through illegal activities.



A working committee has already been established at the Court of Audit to coordinate authorities and find the quickest ways, without making any changes to current legislation, for the government to confiscate illegal money and add it to state coffers.





Source: Ekathimerini.com