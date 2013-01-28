No buses and trains in Athens as unions and government head for new impasse

Buses, trolley buses and trains remained sidelined in Athens on Monday despite a court decision over the weekend ruling a transit workers’ strike illegal.

Employees on Athens buses, trolley buses, the Proastiakos suburban railway and Hellenic Railways Organization trains called rolling strikes until Tuesday in support of metro workers, who were forced back to work on Friday after nine days of action.

However, a first instance court in Athens decided the new strikes were illegal.

Transit unions said they would meet on Monday to decide what action to take. There were no buses or trains in circulation in the meantime.

Development Ministry sources hinted that the government would be prepared to issue civil mobilization orders, as it did with the metro, tram and electric railway workers, if other public transport employees do not return to work.

The Council of State over the weekend rejected an appeal by metro workers against the government’s decision to order them back to work.

Metro trains to Athens International Airport were stopping at Doukissis Plakentias station as a result of Monday’s strike as the remainder of the line is operated by OSE.

