4.3 Richter quake off coast of Crete

An moderate undersea earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale was reported to have struck the area between the islands of Crete and Karpathos in the southeastern Aegean in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens, the quake struck at 3.48 a.m. on Tuesday and was felt mostly in the Cretan region of Siteia and on the northeastern coast of the prefecture of Lasithi. It was deemed as being a mild tremor, with its epicenter 18 kilometers west of Karpathos. No damage was reported.

Source: ekathimerini.com