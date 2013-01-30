Strike action to halt transport, health services on Thursday

Buses, Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) trains, the Proastiakos suburban railway and the Athens metro between Doukissis Plakentias station and Athens International Airport are suspending services on Thursday as part of a 24-hour strike called by their unions. Railway workers called the strike to protest wage cuts.

The union representing employees of the Public Power Corporation (PPC), GENOP-DEI, has also called a 24-hour strike on Thursday in solidarity with transport workers.

Seamen also begin a 48-hour strike on the same day, protesting the coalition government’s new plan for coastal shipping.

Also on Thursday the civil servants’ union, ADEDY, has announced a work stoppage from noon until 4 p.m. in protest to reforms in the health sector.

Doctors working with the National Orginization for Healthcare Provision (EOPYY) are also holding a 48-hour strike starting on the same day, protesting the government’s restructuring of the health sector, which has led to dozens of departments closing down.

Doctors at state hospitals have also called for a 24-hour strike on Thursday, while municipal employees will stage a walkout from noon to 4 p.m.

Source: ekathimerini.com