PAME unionists occupy Labor Minister's office

Tension rose at the Ministry of Labor on Wednesday morning when a group of about 30 Communist-affiliated PAME unionists occupied the office of Labor Minister Yiannis Vroutsis.

The protesters subsequently clashed with riot police forces who used tear gas to remove them. One PAME unionist was reportedly injured.

The PAME members were protesting comments made by the minister on Tuesday regarding clientelism in the social security sector.

Source: ekathimerini.com