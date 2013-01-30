Two suspects to face prosecutor in fatal Marfin attack

Two suspects are expected to face an investigative magistrate on Friday over criminal charges regarding a fatal arson attack on a Marfin Egnatia Bank branch in central Athens on May 5, 2010. Three bank employees died during the attack which took place during a protest march in the city center.

According to Ta Nea daily newspaper, the case against the two suspects was brought following a police investigation which focused on witness accounts and photographs taken at the time of the attack.

According to reports prosecutors concluded that criminal charges should be brought against the two suspects who appear to have broken through the windows of the bank, before setting fire to the building, while another two are expected to be called as witnesses.

Source: ekathimerini.com