Agrinio drug squad dismantled

Police chiefs have decided to disband and reform a drug squad unit in Agrinio, central Greece, the second such squad to be taken apart in a week following the arrest of allegedly corrupt officers.

Kathimerini understands that six policemen have been removed from duty in Agrinio after the head of the drug squad and a subordinate were implicated in dealings with a ring of Albanian traffickers.

Checks on the six officers removed from the squad revealed they have filed incomplete tax returns for the last two years.

The Volos narcotics squad was dismantled last week after two of its officers were arrested in connection with the drug ring, which was uncovered by police in Thessaloniki.

