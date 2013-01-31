Quake shakes island of Corfu

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
A moderate earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale shook the area north of Corfu island, near the Albanian border, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens.
A moderate earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale shook the area north of Corfu island, near the Albanian border, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Geodynamic Institute of the National Observatory of Athens.
No injuries were reported.Source: ekathimerini.com