Prosecutor to probe banks over loans to Karouzos group

Prosecutor Popi Papandreou wrote to the Hellenic Banking Association on Thursday to ask for the details of the bank employees who approved loans to heavily indebted companies belonging to businessman Yiannis Karouzos and his wife, Revekka Skaftoura.



Karouzos, active in the construction sector, was arrested in December over debts to the state.

His group of companies is estimated to have borrowed some 300 million euros and the prosecutor wants to establish whether any laws were broken when Karouzos received the loans.

