Thieves siphon gas from Crete garbage trucks

Unknown suspects have stolen fuel from a municipal rubbish truck depot in Crete’s Iraklio prefecture.
The suspects reportedly broke into the garage in the early hours of Saturday and siphoned some 600 liters of diesel from five vehicles.
Reports said this was the second such case in the area over the past few days. Police are investigating.
Source: Ekathimerini.com
