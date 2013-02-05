Police appeal for witnesses to Nea Filadelfia hit-and-run death

Police on Tuesday appealed to the public to help them identify a woman who died after being hit by a motorcycle and abandoned. They were also asking for any possible witnesses to the accident to come forward.

The accident occurred on January 28 at 10 a.m. on the corner of Dekelias and Troados streets in the suburb of Nea Filadelfia, northern Athens.

The woman is described as being aged between 60 and 70 years old, 1.60 meters in height, of medium build and with dark hair.

The Nea Ionia department of the Traffic Police has appealed to members of the public who can provide any information relating to the identity of the victim or the exact circumstances of the accident to call the following numbers: 210.285.4402, 210.285.4401 and 210.285.4400.

