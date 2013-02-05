SYRIZA demands action over claims school boy was attacked by ultranationalists

Opposition party SYRIZA on Tuesday demanded action from local authorities and schools to protect students from hate crimes following allegations that a high-school boy was stabbed in the face on Monday as he arrived at his school in the southern Athenian suburb of Palaio Faliro.

SYRIZA's Palaio Faliro branch claimed that a high-school junior, who was not named, had to undergo surgery after being attacked by two youths and knifed in the face. According to the party's statement the two alleged attackers had been previously seen loitering outside the school building and verbally assaulting students with anti-migrants slogans.

The party called on the Justice Ministry and municipal authorities to investigate the claims and to "take measures against fascism."

The allegations come in the wake of a report in The Independent on the rising popularity of the ultranationalist Golden Dawn party among students at schools across the country.

The report suggests that Golden Dawn has been using tactics such as campaigns on social networking websites to attract young Greeks to its ranks.

