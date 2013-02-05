Police investigating claims that squad car hit 20-year-old

Officers of the Korydallos Traffic Police near Piraeus were on Tuesday investigating claims that a 20-year-old woman currently in hospital in critical condition was hit by a speeding squad car on Friday.

In a letter sent to various media outlets on Tuesday, the family of 20-year-old Paulina Kelebisioti claimed that the young woman was hit by a police squad car which ran a red light as she was crossing Grigoriou Lambraki Street in the Piraeus suburb of Korydallos on Friday.

The young woman is currently being treated for multiple injuries at the Nikaia General Hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

Her family has appealed for any possible witnesses to the accident to come forward, while the Korydallos Traffic Police said it would be conducting its own investigation into the incident.

