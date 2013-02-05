Migrant smugglers arrested at bus depot

Two men arrested on Saturday at the central Intercity Bus (KTEL) station in Athens are Afghan nationals believed to be members of a ring that smuggled irregular migrants from Greece into other countries of the European Union, authorities said on Tuesday.

The two suspects -- aged 22 and 47 -- were arrested at the KTEL depot on Kifissos Avenue after being caught bringing eight illegal migrants to the station in a car and a taxi in order to place them on a bus headed to the western port city of Preveza. Police, who were acting on a tip-off, believe the migrants would then be boarded by other ring members onto a boat that would take them further west into the European Union.

Investigations suggested that the two suspects, as well as another two men who are being sought, charged undocumented migrants hoping to come into Greece and then make their way further west 3,000-4,000 euros per person.

Source: ekathimerini.com