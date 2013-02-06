Seamen return to work

Striking seamen returned to work early on Wednesday after the coalition government issued a civil mobilization order on Tuesday. The move came in the wake of a decision reached by unionists which called for an extension of a six-day walkout.

While scheduled services to islands across the country resumed on Wednesday, riot police forces were heavily present at the port of Piraeus in order to keep strikers away from boats taking on passengers and cargo.

The Panhellenic Seamen’s Union, PNO, slammed the government’s decision to issue a civil mobilization order and spoke of “unprecedented violence and terrorism” with regards to the presence of police at the Piraeus port on Wednesday morning.

Speaking on Antenna channel on the same day, Merchant Marine Minister Costis Mousouroulis noted that he was available for a new round of discussion with seamen, while PNO head Antonis Dalakogiorgos, speaking on Skai, announced new industrial action when a new Merchant Marine Ministry draft law reaches Parliament.

Seamen are demanding the signing of a collective labor contract and the release of back pay.

Source: ekathimerini.com