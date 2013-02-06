MP to be probed over Facebook comment about Stournaras

An Independent Greeks MP who wrote on his Facebook page on the same day that Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras (photo) received a bullet in the post that the minister might soon be shot is to be investigated.

First instance prosecutor Panayiota Fakou is to probe lawmaker Dimis Argyropoulos to ascertain whether he incited others to violence or disturbed the peace.

“Next time, they will plant them in him,” the right-wing deputy wrote on Monday in reaction to the news that a bullet had been sent to Stournaras by an organization calling itself Cretan Revolution.

“People are enraged. Those idiots haven’t realized it,” added the MP, who yesterday said that his remark had been a humorous comment made “in the heat of the moment.”

Source: ekathimerini.com