Arrests of illegal migrants on Evros border plunge over last 6 months

The number of undocumented migrants trying to enter Greece via its land border with Turkey has dropped dramatically over recent months, police said on Wednesday.

According to figures made public yesterday, between August last year and January this year, 1,710 immigrants were arrested at the Evros border, compared to 35,258 in the previous six-month period.

The police also said that the first six months of the Xenios Zeus operation aimed at tackling illegal immigration led to 77,526 migrants being detained.

Of those, 4,435 were found to be lacking residence papers and were arrested.

Another 59 people were arrested for other offenses.

A total of 525 homes and 207 businesses were searched as part of the operation.

During the searches, police found 11 warehouses with counterfeit goods and 13 illegal casinos.

Source: ekathimerini.com