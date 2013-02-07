Labor mobility scheme in doubt following court judgment

A first instance court on the eastern Aegean island of Chios has put in doubt the government’s plans to place thousands of civil servants in a labor mobility scheme, which could lead to them being transferred to other departments or losing their jobs altogether.

In a temporary judgment on Wednesday the court questioned the constitutionality of the measure and upheld an appeal by 13 civil servants employed in the secondary education sector.

The court ruled that the Municipality of Chios would have to continue employing the 13 until a final ruling has been issued.

Source: ekathimerini.com