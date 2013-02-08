Former aide backtracks on previous testimony in Lagarde list probe

A former aide to ex-Finance Minister Giorgos Papaconstantinou appeared to backtrack on earlier testimony regarding a CD containing the names of Greeks with deposits at a Geneva branch of HSBC late on Wednesday.

Testifying before a parliamentary committee tasked with looking into whether the ex-minister had doctored the so-called Lagarde list, Giorgos Angelopoulos said that the content of a new CD recently forwarded by French authorities as a means of verification could be the same as the one originally sent to Papaconstantinou.

In a previous deposition, Angelopoulos had claimed that the new list was different from the original one.

Meanwhile, financial prosecutors are examining the hard drives of three computers confiscated from the Finance Ministry for further insights into the investigation.

Source: ekathimerini.com