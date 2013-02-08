Cretan family puts a bounty on son's robbers

The family of a 35-year-old intellectually disabled man who was robbed on Tuesday morning at his home in Akrotiri in Hania, Crete, said on Thursday that they will pay 3,000 euros for information on the perpetrator’s identity.

The 35-year-old man and his 60-year-old mother were in their home in the early hours of Tuesday when the burglars broke in and threatened them with violence if they did not hand over their cash and valuables.

The thieves made off with 50 euros and a mobile phone, and are being sought by authorities.

Source: ekathimerini.com