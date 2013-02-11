Police release photos of weapons used in Velvento bank robberies

Police have released photos of the weapons and other equipment used by four men who are suspected of links to urban guerrilla groups to carry out a double bank robbery in Velvento, northern Greece, earlier this month.

According to the police, the suspects were carrying three Kalashnikov assault rifles, a Scorpion submachine gun, a shotgun and two handguns.

They also had bulletproof vests and cleaning equipment.

The four suspects, aged between 20 and 25, have declared themselves anarchists but deny any links to the group Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire.

They also claim they were beaten in police custody but the force’s internal investigation concluded that their injuries were caused during their arrest.

Police searched a hotel in Volos, central Greece, on Saturday, where the four suspects and up to four more people allegedly involved in the robberies stayed before the raids in Velvento.

The other suspects are still at large but police believe they know their identities.

