Women allegedly hit by police car dies from injuries

A 20-year-old woman who was allegedly hit by a police car in Korydallos, near Pireaus, on February 1 has died from her injuries.

Polina Kelebesioti passed away on Saturday. Her funeral is due to take place on Monday.

The precise details surrounding the accident on Grigoris Lambrakis Avenue in which she was injured remain unclear.

Her family has appealed for witnesses to come forward and the local traffic police department is investigating the matter.

