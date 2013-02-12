Trial of PAME unionists postponed until June

The trial of 35 unionists who had been arrested during a protest at the labor ministry last month has been postponed until June 12.

The unionists, all members of the Communist-affiliated PAME group, were arrested on January 30 after they had forced their way into the ministry and occupied Labour Minister Yannis Vroutsis's office for about two hours.

They said they were angered by comments made by Vroutsis when he said Greece's social security system was founded on clientelism.

“If workers want to beat poverty and unemployment they must... demolish state terror,” Communist Party chief Aleka Papariga said at a demo held outside the Athens court.

Source: ekathimerini.com