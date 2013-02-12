Brigadier suspended following violence at basketball final

The security chief at Sunday’s Greek basketball cup final after extensive fan violence which led to the game being interrupted for almost half hour has been suspended.

After a meeting on Monday presided over by Public Order Minister Nikos Dendias it was decided that Brigadier General Nikos Hasomeris would be suspended and a probe launched into 24 police officers for failure to carry out their duty. The game resumed before empty stands. Panathinaikos beat archival Olympiakos 81-78.



Source: ekathimerini.com