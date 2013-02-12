Police to investigate officers over violence at basketball cup final

The violence that disrupted the Greek basketball cup final between Olympiakos and Panathinaikos in Athens on Sunday is to be subject of an internal investigation by police.

Flares were fired by supporters, with one hitting an Olympiakos player, rival fans clashed in the stands and on the court and a Panathinaikos player was injured by what appeared to be a rock.

As a result, the police said that 24 officers who were on duty at the game are to be investigated.

The match, which was severely delayed, ended with Panathinaikos gaining a narrow victory over its crosstown rival.

Source: ekathimerini.com