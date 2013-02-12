Farmers to hold daily one-hour protest marches

Farmers who have set up road block next to highways throughout Greece are to hold protest marches every day in a bid to force concessions from the country.

The farmers said that as of Monday, they would be holding one-hour rallies to protest a range of issues, including the government’s decision to increase taxes on the farming sector. The government made some concessions last week regarding issues such as electricity rates but the farmers were not satisfied. They are demanding a meeting with Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.



Source: ekathimerini.com