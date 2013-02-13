Checks on civil servants who have offended in past to be intensified

Administrative Reform Minister Antonis Manitakis on Tuesday asked public administration inspector Leandros Rakintzis (photo) to intensify checks on civil servants who have committed offenses in the past, potentially hastening their exit from the public sector. Manitakis met Rakintzis to discuss the latter’s cooperation with civil service inspectors, who have have been operating as a separate body but will now begin cooperating with Rakintzis.



Source: Ekathimerini.com

