French President to visit Greece on February 19

French President Francois Hollande is scheduled to make an official visit to Greece on Tuesday, February 19, it was announced late on Tuesday. Besides meeting with Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, the French President is also expected to hold talks with Greek President Karolos Papoulias.



Hollande accepted an invitation extended to him by Samaras during last November's European leaders' summit.

The two leaders held talks in Paris in August last year.



Source: Ekathimerini.com

