Lagarde list memory stick 'not doctored,' report suggests

Files on a memory stick containing the so-called Lagarde list of some 2,000 Greek depositors had been opened but do not appear to have been tampered with before it was given to Evangelos Venizelos in July 2011 when the latter was finance minister, according to financial prosecutors.

The files on the flash drive given to Venizelos, now head of coalition partner PASOK, by the then chief of the Financial Crimes Squad (SDOE), Yiannis Diotis, had been copied on July 8, 2011, onto another memory device in full without any evidence of doctoring, the prosecutors said in a report sent to a parliamentary committee that is probing whether Venizelos’s predecessor Giorgos Papaconstantinou should face indictment for tampering with the list.

According to the prosecutors’ investigation, the files on the memory stick were opened by four different users between September 30, 2010, and October 2, 2012.

Source: ekathimerini.com