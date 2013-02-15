Avramopoulos goes to Turkey seeking deals

Forerign Minister Dimitris Avramopoulos arrived in Ankara on Friday for talks with his Turkish counterpart Ahmet Davutoglu who visited Athens last October.

The talks between the two men are designed to prepare the ground for the next session of the Greek-Turkish High-level Cooperation Council which is scheduled for March 5 in Turkey when Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is to meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Friday's talks between Avramopoulos and Davutoglu are expected to focus on possible areas of bilateral cooperation but recent Turkish press reports resurrecting claims of the existence of training camps for Kurdish terrorists in Greece may feature on the agenda.

The two ministers are expected to assess progress on areas of bilateral cooperation agreed on in May 2010, following a visit by Erdogan, in the sectors of the economy, immigration and energy. They will also examine the potential for new agreements in several other areas, including trade, tourism, education and the environment, as well as the possible cooperation of the two countries’ police forces. More than 10 agreements are expected to be approved.

