Skouries gold mine protesters' trial postponed until November

Fourteen people who were arrested during a protest against the Skouries gold mine in Halkidiki, northern Greece, last October are to face trial on November 21 after their case was postponed on Thursday because the court ran out of time to hear it.

The defendants face a range of charges including disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.

Dozens of people had gathered outside the Halkidiki court to express support for the suspects and opposition to the mining project.

