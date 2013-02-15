Rendi police chief arrested for robbing migrant

In the second case in as many days relating to an officer of the law intimidating migrants to make illegal gains, a high-ranking officer of the police precinct in Rendi, southern Athens, was arrested on Wednesday night after being accused by a Pakistani man of robbing him.

The Pakistani man claims that he was pulled over in his car by the suspect over a traffic violation and searched. He was carrying 4,000 euros in cash, which he claims was taken from him by force. Following his allegations, officers searched the office of the police officer and found a large amount of cash in his desk.

The unnamed officer, who was second-in-command at the precinct, was placed under arrest by the internal affairs division.

On Tuesday, internal affairs also arrested the head of the police precinct in Aegaleo, western Athens, on charges of extorting money from migrant store managers and owners.

The officer is alleged to have conducted raids on stores, on the pretext of looking for counterfeit cigarettes, before blackmailing the migrants into paying protection money.

The suspect was caught after a Bangladeshi store-owner refused his demand for cash.

A 56-year-old retired policeman and a 19-year-old Pakistani national were later arrested on charges of being involved in the protection racket.

