Six charged with hooliganism at soccer match

Six people are to be charged with hooliganism-related offenses at a Panathinaikos-Olympiakos soccer match last March.



The police on Friday handed to the Athens first instance prosecutors’ office a case file identifying four Greeks, aged 31 to 38, and two foreigners, aged 24 and 33, as being involved in the violence that disrupted the game.

Panthainaikos and Olympiakos basketball clubs were fined a total of 31,700 euros on Friday for fan misbehavior at the cup final between the two teams on Sunday.

Source: Ekathimerini.com