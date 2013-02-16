Samaras to meet Turkish PM Erdogan in March

Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras will meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on March 5, it was announced on Friday.



The meeting, which is planned in the wake of recent Turkish press reports resurrecting claims of the existence of training camps for Kurdish terrorists in Greece, was agreed as foreign ministers from the two Aegean neighbors met on Friday in Ankara to discuss the details of the next session of the Greek-Turkish High-Level Cooperation Council, which comprises ministers from the two states.

The event will be attended by dozens of businesspeople from both countries.

Source: Ekathimerini.com