Golden Dawn 'guards’ arrested

Two men arrested in Haidari, western Athens, earlier this month, after they were found carrying a range of weapons, are thought to be part of the personal guard of a Golden Dawn MP, Katherimini understands.



Police released photos of the two men late on Thursday as authorities believe the suspects, aged 19 and 27, were involved in criminal activity.

Officers stopped the men’s car on February 5 as it did not have a rear license plate. They found a handgun, two expandable batons, two switchblades, gloves, a ski mask and two crash helmets in the vehicle.

One suspect was named as Panayiotis Drakos, the other Grigoris-Loukas Haidas.

Police said the two were allegedly involved in offenses committed by Golden Dawn supporters but did not give further details.

