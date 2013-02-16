National’s offer to Eurobank is a hit

National Bank’s public proposal to Eurobank Ergasias shareholders regarding Eurobank’s planned takeover came to a successful conclusion on Friday, according to estimates by banking and bourse sources, as participation has exceeded 80 percent.



National Bank management sources stressed their satisfaction with the very broad acceptance of the offering, though its success had been taken for granted following the consent of the Latsis group and family members that hold about 44 percent of the lender’s shares.

Eurobank shareholders have received 58 National Bank shares for every 100 Eurobank shares they held.

National has issued 320 million new shares in the context of the share swap that were all given to Eurobank stakeholders. The new shares will start trading on the Athens Exchange on Wednesday, February 27.

National announced on Friday that the regulators have issued all approvals required.

Source: Ekathimerini.com