Dozens linked to terrorist group

More than 50 people are believed to have been active members of Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire when the urban guerrilla group scaled up its action against political and business targets between 2009 and 2010, Kathimerini understands.



At least 50 people have been seen visiting an apartment in the central Athens neighborhood of Exarchia that has been linked to suspected members of the group, police sources said.

Many of these people remain at large, according to police, who said investigators were still seeking to determine the size of the group’s Thessaloniki cell.

Last October, four people were convicted for membership of the group.

