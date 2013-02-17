SDOE probing 11 doctors in DePuy healthcare scandal

Eleven state hospital doctors who were unable to justify a total of 5.8 million euros in their bank accounts are under investigation by officials of the Financial Crimes Squad (SDOE) as part of a corruption scandal involving DePuy, a subsidiary of US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson.



According to SDOE, officials of a Greek company based on the Isle of Man bribed state hospital doctors in Athens, Thessaloniki and Patra in order to promote DePuy products.

More than 20 million euros in fines were imposed on this and other firms implicated in the affair. Officials of two orthopedic suppliers reportedly visited the Finance Ministry to pay a settlement of 12.1 million euros.

SDOE is also probing a German pharmaceutical firm alleged to have bribed researchers to promote its products.

Last month a prosecutor charged five DePuy officials with corruption and money laundering.

Source: Ekathimerini.com